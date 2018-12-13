McCaskill: Senate has lost its way, must do better

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., steps on stage to deliver a concession speech in St. Louis. In a farewell speech on the floor of the Senate, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, McCaskill said the Senate has lost its way due to political polarization and an unwillingness to take on tough issues. The two-term senator was defeated by Republican Josh Hawley in the November election. Jeff Roberson File AP Photo