Sen.-elect Rosen hires ex-Assemblyman Araujo to new staff

Former Assemblyman Nelson Araujo will be working for Nevada's new Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that Araujo will serve as the Democrat's state director.
Araujo was first elected to the state Legislature in 2014. He lost a race this year for secretary of state to incumbent Republican Barbara Cegavske.
Araujo said in a statement that he looks forward to helping Rosen with her legislative priorities.
The hire was first reported by the Nevada Independent.
