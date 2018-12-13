Son appointed to succeed late father as county supervisor

A son has been appointed to succeed his late father on a county government board in Mississippi.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that 45-year-old Reggie Moore was appointed to the post Monday by other members of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors.
He will serve the final 13 months of the current term started by Robert Moore, who had been a supervisor for three decades. The elder Moore was 73 when he died Nov. 30 from injuries suffered in a crash two days earlier.
The current four-year term ends in January 2020. All county supervisors' posts in Mississippi are up for election in November 2019.
Reggie Moore has worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.
