NYPD: Armed suspect shot by police in the Bronx

Police say an armed man has been shot and wounded by police responding to a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wakefield neighborhood.
Police say plainclothes anti-crime team officers heard shots and rushed to the scene where they saw a man holding a gun.
Police say the gunman fired at police. One of the officers returns fire striking the suspect. No officers were injured.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The gunman and another person who was possibly shot by the suspect were hospitalized. Their conditions were unknown.
On Sunday, officers on Staten Island opened fire on a man carrying a knife, killing him and wounding one of the officers at the scene. A day earlier, an FBI agent was shot and wounded in Brooklyn.
Comments