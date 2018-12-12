National Politics

NYPD: Armed suspect shot by police in the Bronx

The Associated Press

December 12, 2018 09:09 PM

NEW YORK

Police say an armed man has been shot and wounded by police responding to a shooting in the Bronx.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wakefield neighborhood.

Police say plainclothes anti-crime team officers heard shots and rushed to the scene where they saw a man holding a gun.

Police say the gunman fired at police. One of the officers returns fire striking the suspect. No officers were injured.

The gunman and another person who was possibly shot by the suspect were hospitalized. Their conditions were unknown.

On Sunday, officers on Staten Island opened fire on a man carrying a knife, killing him and wounding one of the officers at the scene. A day earlier, an FBI agent was shot and wounded in Brooklyn.

  Comments  