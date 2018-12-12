Former California judge Newsom dies at 84

FILE - In this Feb 23, 2011, file photo, retired California Appellate Justice William Newsom speaks at a news conference in San Francisco. William Newsom III, a former California judge and the father of governor-elect Gavin Newsom, has died at age 84. A Gavin Newsom spokesman says William Newsom died Wednesday morning, Dec. 12, 2018, at his home in San Francisco. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo