Woman fatally shot by Arkansas police during standoff

Police in Jonesboro say a woman who shot a maintenance worker at an apartment complex has died after being shot by officers to end a five-hour standoff.
A police news release on Wednesday says 56-year-old Rhonda Thomas died at a hospital where she was taken following the shooting Tuesday night.
Police say 41-year-old Dennis Mardis was shot and wounded by Thomas as he checked on her welfare Tuesday afternoon. Mardis was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition.
Officers say Thomas refused to leave the apartment or communicate with negotiators and a police dog was sent into the apartment. Police say Thomas opened fire, wounding the dog, then was shot by officers as she began shooting at them.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police say no officers were injured and describe the dog as in "good spirits" while undergoing treatment.
Comments