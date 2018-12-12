Officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting

A St. Louis police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on the city's north side.
The shooting happened shortly after noon on Wednesday. Police have released no details about what led to the shooting but say one suspect was shot in the chest and an officer also sustained an unspecified injury.
No details have been released about the seriousness of the injuries.
