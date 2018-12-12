McCaskill says she won’t run again but will stay active

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., steps on stage to deliver a concession speech in St. Louis. McCaskill of Missouri says she will not run for office again after losing last month to Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley in her bid for a third Senate term. But McCaskill told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she will remain active in politics, perhaps mentoring other Democrats. Jeff Roberson, file AP Photo