Mississippi governor pledges support for cutting criminal punishments

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

December 11, 2018 02:18 PM

Gov. Phil Bryant says he’ll support efforts to reduce the number of Mississippians in prison in the 2019 legislative session during a discussion on criminal justice reform, at the Mississippi Summit on Criminal Justice Reform in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The meeting was put on by a coalition of groups that favor changes to reduce harshness in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss.

Gov. Phil Bryant says he’ll support efforts to reduce the number of Mississippians in prison in the 2019 legislative session.

The Republican made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting on criminal justice reform put on by a coalition of groups that favor changes to reduce harshness in the criminal justice system.

Among issues lawmakers could consider are spending more on re-entry programs, education, substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment to help people coming out of prison from returning.

Mississippi lawmakers could also be asked to set up a statewide public defender system to improve legal representation for people accused of crimes.

Bryant is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and is hailing progress on a proposal that would reduce some punitive prison sentenced for federal crimes.

Tawnya Lundberg was a drug addict who grew up in the foster care system. She tells her story of addiction and recovery, including being arrested on a drug distribution charge and recovering at Sue's Home in Ocean Springs.

