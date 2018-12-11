Lawmaker seeks redesign of Utah state flag

A Utah state lawmaker is leading an effort to redesign a clunky Utah state flag that critics have called an "S.O.B." — seal on a bedsheet.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports state Rep. Steve Handy recently announced he will introduce a bill creating a flag review commission that could ultimately scrap the 100-year-old flag for a new one.
The Layton Republican says the design on the current state flag is a mess and appears to have everything on it but the kitchen sink.
If approved by lawmakers next year, the commission would seek input and design ideas.
The current Utah flag has the state seal emblazoned upon a blue background.
It has gone through various updates, and includes images of an American bald eagle, arrows, sego lilies and a beehive on a white shield, the words "Industry" and "Utah."
