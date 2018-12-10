Mitt Romney spends $5.2M in route to US Senate victory

Republican Mitt Romney spent five times as much as his Democratic opponent in his campaign to win a U.S. Senate seat.
The Deseret News reports that new campaign finance reports show that Romney spent nearly $5.2 million and was left with $353,000 in his account. He got a boost in funding by transferring over $1.2 million from his failed presidential campaign. He raised an additional $4.3 million.
Democrat Jenny Wilson raised $960,000 and spent $942,000. She was left with $18,000 in her account.
Romney defeated Wilson with 63 percent of the vote to win the U.S. Senate being vacated by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Wilson has announced she's running to become the mayor of Salt Lake County to fill the seat being vacated by Ben McAdams, who won a seat in the U.S. House.
Comments