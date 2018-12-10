Wyoming Governor-elect Gordon filling out administration

Wyoming's governor-elect has named six more people to top roles in his administration.
Republican Mark Gordon announced Monday that Betsy Anderson will be general counsel, Buck McVeigh policy director and Renny McKay senior policy adviser.
Anderson has been general counsel in the state treasurer's office with Gordon serving as treasurer. McVeigh directed the Wyoming Taxpayers Association and has worked in several Wyoming agencies.
McKay is communications director for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Gordon also has named campaign official Rob Creager a policy adviser. Patricia Kramer from the state treasurer's office will be a senior administrator.
Macha Ledet of the Office of State Lands and Investments will be Gordon's scheduler.
Gordon previously named Pat Arp chief of staff and Bridget Hill attorney general.
