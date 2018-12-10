Police: Officer shoots man pointing replica gun at him

A Rhode Island police officer has shot a man investigators say pointed a replica gun at him.
North Providence police said Monday that officers responded to a home at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man threatening to harm himself.
The man, identified as 32-year-old Richard Solitro, was gone by the time officers arrived, but soon returned.
Police say Solitro got out of his car holding a gun, refused commands to drop it, and pointed it an officer.
Officer Mathieu Florio then fired several rounds, striking Solitro. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
Police recovered a "true to scale" replica of a 9mm pistol.
The encounter remains under investigation and Solitro is expected to face charges. Florio was placed on paid leave.
