Weather to delay start for schools, government, businesses

Schools, government offices and some businesses are delaying their openings Tuesday because of potential slippery conditions.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Monday announced that state government wouldn't open until 10 a.m. Tuesday. He said the delay was based on a National Weather Service update that warned that overnight temperatures below freezing could leave black ice on the roads in several dozen Georgia counties.
The warning said overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s for parts of north and central Georgia combined with moisture from recent rain could make roads, sidewalks and other surfaces slick.
Schools, local government offices and some businesses also announced delayed openings to avoid the potentially dangerous conditions.
The black ice threat was expected to diminish through the morning as temperatures climb above freezing.
