Diverse group of PACs supported Rhode Island campaigns

A wide range of political action committees supported Rhode Island campaigns this year.
The Providence Journal reports that PACs run by unions, large corporations, advocacy groups and other interests all contributed more than $2 million to state campaigns in 2018.
According to Rhode Island Board of Elections filings through Dec. 3, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello received the most PAC funding. The Democrat received $47,800 in PAC funds out of the $289,349 he raised.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo raised $45,075 through PACs.
Organized labor groups account for about 90 percent of the 230 active PACs registered in the state. The Rhode Island Laborers' Political League spent $107,512. The Connecticut Health Care District 1199 PAC of the Service Employees International Union spent more than $86,000 in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
