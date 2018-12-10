Maine’s Sen. King says not enough evidence for impeachment

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says there isn't enough evidence from the investigation into alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and the Russian government to justify beginning impeachment proceedings.
The independent senator who caucuses with Democratic senators appeared on the program "Meet the Press." He commented on court filings made by special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in New York on Friday.
King says the investigation has yet to deliver information that proves collusion between the Russian government and Trump, and impeachment would politicize Mueller's investigation.
The filings said the president directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to violate campaign finance laws in arraigning payments toward two women. The filings also provided new evidence of the Russian government attempting to create a political alliance with Trump during the 2016 campaign.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments