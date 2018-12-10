Council to vote on ‘entrance to Omaha’ maintenance

The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an agreement to maintain the Omaha road segment that carries visitors into the downtown from Eppley Airfield.
Donors have long paid for the so-called String of Pearls entrance, which features globed lights that line a stretch of Abbott Drive. But the money has run out, and the council will be voting on an agreement with the local nursery that did the original landscaping and has been maintaining it.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that, if the agreement is approved, taxpayers will be paying Lanoha Nurseries more than $83,000 annually plus a $10,000 allowance to replace trees, shrubs or sod.
The maintenance work includes controlling weeds and pests, mowing, edging, picking up trash weekly and power washing the String of Pearls poles.
