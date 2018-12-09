Northern Wyoming to host Governor’s Match gun shoot

Nearly 300 of the country's top sharpshooters will gather in northern Wyoming next summer for the Governor's Match gun shoot.
Mike Schnell of the Cody Shooting Complex told Park County commissioners last week that the Aug. 2-4 event is expected to generate between $500,000 and $750,000 in local revenue.
The Cody Enterprise reports that in addition to about 280 competitors, 40 organizers, fans and shooter's families will gather for the competition.
The Governor's shoot will be the Northwest Territory Championship for the United Multi-Gun League, a division of the United Shooting Sports Leagues.
Gov.-elect Mark Gordon is scheduled to attend.
