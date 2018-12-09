Unmarked police car strikes, kills pedestrian in upstate NY

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by an unmarked police car in upstate New York.
The Monroe County sheriff's office says the 52-year-old woman was hit around 9 p.m. Saturday in Greece, about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) northwest of Rochester.
The sheriff's office said the driver, an on-duty Greece Police Department investigator, pulled over, called for help and rushed to the woman's aid.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the woman, from nearby Parma, was wearing dark clothes and walking in the lane the investigator was driving in. He was taken to a hospital as precaution.
Their names haven't been released.
The incident closed parts of West Ridge Road for about five hours. The sheriff's office said it remains under investigation.
