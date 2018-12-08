Gov.-elect Kemp names floor leaders for 2019 legislature

Gov.-elect Brian Kemp has chosen six Georgia lawmakers to shepherd his agenda during the 2019 legislative session.
Kemps' transition office announced his legislative floor leaders in a news release. Republican state Reps. Jodi Lott of Evans, Terry Rogers of Clarkesville, Bert Reeves of Marietta and Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas will sponsor bills to carry out the new GOP governor's agenda in the House.
In the state Senate, Kemp's floor leaders will be Republican Sens. Blake Tillery of Vidalia and Brian Strickland of McDonough.
Kemp also announced he has tapped former state Rep. Mark Hamilton of Cumming to serve as his director of external affairs. Stuart Wilkinson, who worked in Gov. Nathan Deal's administration for six years, will serve as deputy director of external affairs.
