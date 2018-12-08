After lawmaker restored, reaction falls along party lines

Reaction to a Republican lawmaker in Kentucky regaining his leadership position after signing a sexual harassment settlement has fallen along party lines.
Some Republicans say it is time to move on while Democrats worry the appointment sends the wrong message. State Rep. Michael Meredith was one of four Republican lawmakers to sign a secret sexual harassment settlement last year. All four lost their leadership positions. But this week, Meredith was restored as chairman of the House Local Government Committee.
Republican state Rep. Kim Moser said Meredith is qualified for the role and what happened last year has been settled.
Moser has sponsored legislation that would make sexual harassment an ethics violation.
But Democratic state Rep. McKenzie Cantrell said Meredith's appointment sends the message of rewarding bad behavior.
