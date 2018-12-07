The Latest: Horsford outspent Hardy in US House race

The Latest on the final campaign finance reports candidates for the Senate and House in Nevada filed with the Federal Election Commission (all times local):
4:20 p.m.
Democrat Steven Horsford outraised and outspent Republican Cresent Hardy in the race for a U.S. House seat that each held previously.
Horsford last month regained Nevada's 4th District seat, which he had held until 2014.
Campaign finance records show Horsford received about $2.26 million in donations during the election cycle, including $403,300 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 26.
He spent about $2.13 million throughout the race, including approximately $763,300 during the weeks surrounding the election.
Hardy took in about $899,600 during the race. Of that, about $120,100 came in during the weeks just before and after the election.
Hardy spent about $779,900 for the cycle, including $151,800 in the weeks before and after the election.
Hardy won the seat in 2014 but lost it two years later to Democrat Ruben Kihuen.
___
3:40 p.m.
Democrat Susie Lee spent about $5 million to defeat Republican Danny Tarkanian — about twice as much as him — to keep a key congressional swing seat blue in Nevada in the November election.
Campaign finance records show Lee spent about $681,000 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 26, the weeks just before and after the election to replace Democratic first-term Rep. Jack Rosen, who unseated GOP Sen. Dean Heller.
Lee, an education philanthropist in Las Vegas, brought in almost $475,000 in donations during the same period for a campaign total of $5.06 million.
Tarkanian originally planned to challenge Heller in a GOP Senate primary but switched directions at the suggestion of President Donald Trump.
The son of former UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian received about $2.48 million during the campaign. Of that, about $283,000 came in during the weeks just before and after the election.
They filed their final campaign finance reports for the election late Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.
___
3:05 p.m.
Democratic Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen raised more than four times as much money as Republican Sen. Dean Heller in the final weeks of her successful campaign to unseat him in November, with her total for the election cycle surpassing $26 million.
Heller was the only incumbent GOP senator up for re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried when President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
Heller reported more than $15 million in total campaign receipts for the election cycle, including $990,656 from Oct. 18 to Nov. 26.
Rosen, a first-term congresswoman from Las Vegas, raised $4.5 million during that period.
The candidates reported the totals in their final campaign spending reports filed late Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.
Neither reported any debts or receiving any loans.
