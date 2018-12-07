Rosen fundraising topped $26M, Heller $15M in NV Senate race

Democratic Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen raised more than four times as much money as Republican Sen. Dean Heller in the final weeks of her successful campaign to unseat him in November, with her total for the election cycle surpassing $26 million.
Heller was the only incumbent GOP senator up for re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried when President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
Heller reported more than $15 million in total campaign receipts for the election cycle, including $990,656 from Oct. 18 to Nov. 26.
Rosen, a first-term congresswoman from Las Vegas, raised $4.5 million during that period.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The candidates reported the totals in their final campaign spending reports filed late Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.
Neither reported any debts or receiving any loans.
Comments