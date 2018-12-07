Rainy weather set to hit Mississippi, Louisiana

Officials are warning residents in Mississippi and Louisiana to be on the alert for rainy weather that's set to hit the region.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is telling people to be prepared for 2-3 inches of rain with the possibility of higher totals in some areas.
In Louisiana, state officials are warning residents to stay weather aware this weekend as heavy rains and possible flash flooding could impact much of the state.
The rainy weather is part of heavy storm system moving from Texas across the Southeast.
The weather is expected to hit late Friday and continue into Saturday.
