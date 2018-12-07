National Politics

DA seeks court removal of lawmaker convicted of bribery

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

December 07, 2018 03:25 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A county prosecutor is asking a Pennsylvania judge to remove a state representative from office, one week after she was sentenced to probation in a bribery case.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo filed a civil suit Friday that seeks the removal of Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown of Philadelphia.

She was convicted in October of taking $4,000 in bribes from a confidential informant.

She was unopposed and re-elected in last month's balloting.

Chardo says Lowery Brown earlier this week tried to sponsor a legislative resolution.

The 52-year-old Lowery Brown's lawyer didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The person answering the phone at her Philadelphia district office wasn't able to contact her, and a spokesman for the House Democratic caucus says she hasn't stepped down.

