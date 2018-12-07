14 apply for New Mexico Supreme Court vacancies

Former U.S Attorney Damon Martinez is among more than a dozen people who have applied to fill vacancies on the New Mexico Supreme Court.
The court must fill the positions of Justice Charles Daniels and Justice Petra Jimenez Maes, whose retirements begin Jan. 1.
The nominating commission will meet Jan. 10 and will make recommendations to Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Martinez, a Democrat, made an unsuccessful bid for Congress during the June primary election. An appointee of former President Barack Obama, Martinez was dismissed by the Trump administration from his post as the top federal prosecutor in the state in early 2018.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The list of judicial candidates also includes a number of district judges and Arthur Pepin, director of the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts. Pepin has served as director since 2006.
Comments