Task force: Legislature should be more transparent

Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, left, co-chair of the Legislative Task Force on Public Records, speaks Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, as he sits next to co-chair Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, right, during a task force work session at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The panel was formed after a lawsuit produced a ruling that state legislators are subject to Washington state's public records law. Ted S. Warren AP Photo