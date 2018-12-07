Nevada death row inmate’s lawyers say rights denied again

Lawyers for death row inmate Scott Dozier want a judge to order him removed from an isolated cell where they say the suicide watch he's been placed under is violating his constitutional rights.
They also say in a motion filed in federal court in Reno earlier this week that his treatment ultimately makes him more likely to try to kill himself while he awaits what would be Nevada's first execution in more than 12 years.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jones on Tuesday denied the request largely for technical reasons but has given them another chance to correct their errors.
Dozier's lawyers say there's no medical or safety reason to have him under suicide watch or in isolation, but if there is, he needs to undergo mental health treatment.
State corrections officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
