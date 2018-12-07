Lawsuit aims to shut down city’s tiny home villages

A group is suing the city of Seattle over its use of tiny home villages to combat homelessness.
KIRO-TV reports Safe Seattle, a nonprofit watchdog for the city's public safety and government accountability, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in King County Superior Court.
Group member David Preston says the group is suing the city and the Low Income Housing Institute "for operating these tiny house villages without proper permitting and without doing the things they need to do to run what are, in fact, assisted living facilities."
The group hopes to put an end to the shelter program altogether.
Seattle has started a handful of tiny house villages around the city. The tiny homes are small spaces with beds, heating, access to water, showers, and bathrooms. They also are aimed at getting people into permanent housing.
