Police: Fatal crash kills 80-year-old counselor

A Maine county sheriff's department says an 80-year-old substance abuse counselor who worked closely with the department was killed in a crash.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says William Ellsworth was traveling to a group counseling session with his wife, Lois Ellsworth, Thursday morning when his car collided with another vehicle on Route 1 in Nobleboro. NewsCenterMaine reports 45-year-old Ronald Shellman was the driver of the other vehicle.
All three were taken to an emergency room in Damariscotta, where William Ellsworth died of his injuries. Lois Ellsworth was taken to a Portland hospital, while Shellman was treated and released.
Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor, and all involved were wearing seatbelts. Police are investigating.
