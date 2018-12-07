Everett joins other cities in banning plastic bags

The Everett City Council has unanimously approved a plastic bag ban.
KING-TV reports the ban passed Wednesday will block stores from distributing single-use bags.
Customers will be able to purchase single-use bags for five cents each.
The ban will take effect on September 30, 2019.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
State lawmakers have announced plans to propose a statewide ban during the upcoming legislative session which begins in January.
Comments