National Politics

Everett joins other cities in banning plastic bags

The Associated Press

December 07, 2018 06:06 AM

EVERETT, Wash.

The Everett City Council has unanimously approved a plastic bag ban.

KING-TV reports the ban passed Wednesday will block stores from distributing single-use bags.

Customers will be able to purchase single-use bags for five cents each.

The ban will take effect on September 30, 2019.

State lawmakers have announced plans to propose a statewide ban during the upcoming legislative session which begins in January.

  Comments  