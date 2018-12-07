Marshals Service holds funeral for deputy killed in Tucson

This undated family photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy Marshal Chase White. White, 41, who was killed last week while serving a fugitive arrest warrant, will be honored at a public memorial service, federal officials said Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The memorial will be Friday, Dec. 7, at the Tucson Convention Center. White was shot Thursday when he and other members of the Marshals Service were outside a home in northern Tucson to serve a warrant to Ryan Phillip Schlesinger for stalking a female police sergeant. U.S. Marshals Service via AP Family Photo