Chief disputes characterization of guard culture

Adjutant General Steven Cray and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, back left, defend the Vermont National Guard on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at the Guard headquarters in Colchester, Vt., amid news reports critical of its culture. The articles last week in VTDigger included allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct among certain Guard members. Cray said Thursday that the cases and people identified in the articles were investigated and adjudicated. Lisa Rathke AP Photo