Capitol insider, civil rights lawyer get top Newsom jobs

California's incoming governor has selected a top civil rights expert and a longtime Capitol insider to fill two senior roles in his administration.
Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he's hired Catherine Lhamon (LAY'-mehn) to be his top lawyer and Anthony Williams to be his chief lobbyist.
Lhamon is the chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and was assistant secretary of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education during President Barack Obama's administration. She also works on civil rights cases at the National Center for Youth Law.
Williams was a senior adviser for former state Senate leaders John Burton and Darrell Steinberg, both Democrats. He most recently worked for Boeing Co., as a government relations director.
Newsom takes office in January.
