2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file frame from video, April Pipkins holds a photograph of her deceased son, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., during an interview in Birmingham, Ala. Bradford, who was licensed to carry a gun, was killed Thanksgiving night by an officer responding to a report of gunfire at a shopping mall in Hoover, Ala. The recent shootings of Bradford Jr. and Jemel Roberson amplified long-held worries that bad things can happen when a black man is seen with a gun. Jay Reeves, File AP Photo