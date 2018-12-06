6 charged with fraud in Mississippi city election

Authorities charge that people trying to influence a 2017 election in a Mississippi city bribed voters, improperly helped people fill out absentee ballots and voted despite being disqualified.
Six people were arrested Thursday on indictments relating to misconduct in Canton city elections.
Among those indicted are city alderwoman and former police chief Vickie McNeil and Canton city employee and school board member Courtney Rainey. The 38-year-old Rainey is charged with bribing multiple voters and intimidating one of those people to change the story she had told investigators.
It's unclear if any of those indicted have lawyers.
Assistant Madison County District Attorney Bryan Buckley tells the Madison County Journal that additional indictments are expected. He says the district attorney's office received "voluminous" complaints about misconduct during Canton's 2017 city elections.
