Gov.-elect DeSantis plans ‘thank you’ stops across Florida

Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and is planning a series of rallies around the state that he's calling a "Thank You Tour."
DeSantis' transition team announced the plans Thursday. The tour will begin Saturday with stops in New Port Richey, The Villages and Port Orange.
Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez will also participate in the tour and Attorney General-elect Ashley Moody will participate in two of Saturday's stops.
Additional tour details will be announced soon. DeSantis plans to visit every region of the state.
