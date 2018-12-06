National Politics

Gov.-elect DeSantis plans ‘thank you’ stops across Florida

The Associated Press

December 06, 2018 11:35 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and is planning a series of rallies around the state that he's calling a "Thank You Tour."

DeSantis' transition team announced the plans Thursday. The tour will begin Saturday with stops in New Port Richey, The Villages and Port Orange.

Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez will also participate in the tour and Attorney General-elect Ashley Moody will participate in two of Saturday's stops.

Additional tour details will be announced soon. DeSantis plans to visit every region of the state.

