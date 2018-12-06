Mississippi sheriff to step down, citing poor health

A north Mississippi sheriff is stepping down.
Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell says he will retire on Jan. 2, citing poor health. Mitchell hasn't detailed the exact nature of his health concerns.
Mitchell, sheriff for seven years, submitted a resignation letter on Nov. 30 to supervisors. But he later considered reversing the move, saying he was awaiting further advice from physicians. Now, he tells WTVA-TV he will go through with the resignation.
Supervisors will appoint a new sheriff to serve until after elections next year.
