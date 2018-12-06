Maine’s marijuana advisory commission adds more members

An assistant attorney general and a longtime member of Maine's former alcohol enforcement bureau will join the state's new commission on marijuana.
Assistant Attorney General John Risler was named to the commission by outgoing Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau, alongside former Bureau of Liquor Enforcement official Frank Lyons. The Portland Press Herald reports Thibodeau also named Portland attorney Dan Walker to the 15-member Marijuana Advisory Commission.
The panel was created to review state pot laws and recommend changes based on public health needs, but it has no direct regulatory power. Incoming Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat, will be able to name two state Senate representatives to the commission.
