Defense attorney: Campaign finance charges should be dropped

A defense attorney says federal campaign finance charges against the father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes should be dismissed because they violate constitutional protections.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the attorney for Jerry Lundergan recently filed six challenges to the indictment on free-speech and other grounds.
Lundergan has pleaded not guilty in federal court to making illegal contributions to his daughter's 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.
The indictment alleges Lundergan paid at least $218,000 for services that benefited Grimes' campaign, but he paid for them out of his business account and did not ask for reimbursement from Grimes' campaign. Federal authorities say that amounts to a campaign contribution. Federal law prohibits companies from donating to U.S. Senate candidates.
