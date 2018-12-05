National Politics

NYPD: Police shoot suspect who shot woman in the Bronx

The Associated Press

December 05, 2018 07:56 PM

NEW YORK

Police say an officer has shot a suspect during a chase and gunbattle after the suspect shot a woman in the Bronx.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the University Heights section.

Police say officers responded to the scene after a woman was shot and encountered the armed suspect. Officers gave chase and shots were exchanged. The suspect was struck and wounded. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The woman and the suspect were hospitalized. Police say both are expected to survive.

