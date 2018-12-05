Kentucky lawmaker back in leadership after harassment case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, speaks at a Republican Party rally at Highland Stables in Bowling Green, Ky. Republican leaders in Kentucky have restored the lawmaker to his leadership position one year after he signed a secret sexual harassment settlement. Meredith was one of four Republican lawmakers who signed the settlement in 2017 with a woman who once worked for the House GOP Caucus. Meredith was renamed chairman of the House Local Government Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Daily News via AP, File Bac Totrong