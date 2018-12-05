Suspect in Bullhead City girl’s death seeks to be own lawyer

A man charged in the 2014 slaying of an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl is asking to represent himself in court.
Justin James Rector told a Mohave County Superior Court judge on Tuesday that he wants to be his own attorney at his upcoming murder trial.
His request is a surprise move in a case that has been plagued with years of defense attorney turnover and delays.
The 30-year-old faces first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a body in the death of Isabella Grogan-Cannella. He also is charged with aggravated assault on a detention officer in jail.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Defense attorney Julia Cassels is asking for outside counsel to discuss with Rector the drawbacks of self-representation.
Prosecutors say they will not delay his scheduled April 29 trial any further.
Comments