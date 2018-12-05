Navy hopes to avert ospreys from nesting on mothballed ships

The Navy is working on a plan to encourage a pair of ospreys to make their homes somewhere other than at the top of Bremerton's fleet of inactive mothballed Navy vessels.
The Kitsap Sun reports the Navy hasn't secured the necessary funding to construct the alternative nesting sites for the birds, but officials have started the preliminary planning phase.
The towers will most likely be tall platforms built close to the fleet with a similar view and features to which the ospreys have become accustomed.
The fleet is proximate to the hawk's main food source: Fish.
Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton biologist Julia Stockton says Navy officials first noticed the birds on the fleet sometime around 2013.
