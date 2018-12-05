The Latest: Gov taps incoming lawmaker Dahlstrom for Cabinet

The Latest on a contested Alaska House seat (all times local):
12:10 p.m.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy named an incoming Republican state representative to be his Corrections commissioner.
Nancy Dahlstrom was elected to the Eagle River House seat held by Republican Rep. Dan Saddler, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate.
When there is a legislative vacancy, state law calls for the person appointed be from the same party as the person who left. Traditionally, parties send a list of finalists to the governor for consideration.
This comes amid an ongoing fight over a Fairbanks House seat that a recount showed Republican Bart LeBon winning.
Republicans who sought to claim control of the House last month said they had the minimum 21 needed for a majority, assuming a LeBon win. That number included Dahlstrom.
The current Democratic speaker called efforts to claim control premature.
11:15 a.m.
The fight continues over a hotly contested Alaska House seat.
Democrat Kathryn Dodge says she is appealing the results of a recount that showed Republican rival Bart LeBon winning by one vote.
The two had been tied heading into Friday's recount. Dodge picked up another vote, while LeBon picked up two.
Dodge says she disagrees with decisions the Division of Elections made on some ballots.
Republicans initially claimed control of the House after last month's elections, assuming a win by LeBon, which would have given them 21 members. But that 21 also included Nancy Dahlstrom, who won a state House seat.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy named her as Corrections commissioner on Wednesday.
8:45 a.m.
The Democrat who lost a recount by one vote in a contested Alaska House race must decide by Wednesday whether to challenge the results.
Kathryn Dodge, in a statement late Tuesday, says she and her team were reviewing decisions made by the Division of Elections. She says she disagrees with some of the decisions but wants to "look at everything" before making a final decision.
Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon were tied heading into Friday's recount. During the recount, Dodge picked up another vote, while LeBon picked up two.
A LeBon win would give Republicans a 21-member majority and control of the 40-member House. Republicans hold the governor's office and control the Senate.
