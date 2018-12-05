2 Xavier police officers amid pepper spray complaints

Two campus police officers at Xavier University have been placed on administrative leave after some students said they were pepper-sprayed in a campus building.
Students told New Orleans news outlets that it happened in a cafeteria following the annual "midnight breakfast" held ahead of final exams.
Students told WWL-TV that cafeteria workers became upset that dishes were left on the tables and called campus police. They said police prevented the students from leaving, even pepper-spraying and arresting some of them. Cellphone video provided to WWL-TV and WDSU-TV showed a scene of chaos and confusion.
Xavier confirmed two officers were placed on paid leave and said the incident was under investigation.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments