2 Xavier police officers amid pepper spray complaints

The Associated Press

December 05, 2018 01:14 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Two campus police officers at Xavier University have been placed on administrative leave after some students said they were pepper-sprayed in a campus building.

Students told New Orleans news outlets that it happened in a cafeteria following the annual "midnight breakfast" held ahead of final exams.

Students told WWL-TV that cafeteria workers became upset that dishes were left on the tables and called campus police. They said police prevented the students from leaving, even pepper-spraying and arresting some of them. Cellphone video provided to WWL-TV and WDSU-TV showed a scene of chaos and confusion.

Xavier confirmed two officers were placed on paid leave and said the incident was under investigation.

