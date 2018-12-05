Tester walks back comments on possible Bullock Senate run

Sen. Jon Tester's staff is walking back comments by the Montana Democrat that appear to confirm Gov. Steve Bullock plans to run for U.S. Senate.
Tester was asked about the Democratic governor's plans for a Senate run during an appearance at American University Tuesday.
Tester responded, "Yeah, he's running."
Tester chief of staff Aaron Murphy said Wednesday that the senator thought the question was whether Bullock plans to run for president.
Bullock is in his final term. He created a political-action committee and traveled several times to Iowa and New Hampshire as he explores a possible 2020 presidential bid.
Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is up for re-election in 2020 and no clear Democratic challenger has emerged.
Bullock chief of staff Tom Lopach says the governor is focused on the upcoming legislative session.
