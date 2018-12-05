National Politics

Ogden police: Detective fatally shoots armed robbery suspect

The Associated Press

December 05, 2018 10:17 AM

OGDEN, Utah

Ogden police say an officer fatally shot an 18-year-old armed robbery suspect after a chase and several crashes.

Deputy Chief Eric Young says the chase and shooting occurred Tuesday after the man drove a stolen car away from an apartment that police detectives had under surveillance.

Young says the stolen vehicle hit a police vehicle and two other vehicles during the chase and that a detective shot the suspect when he pointed a gun at the detective instead of getting out of the car as police ordered.

According to Young, the man was a suspect in four armed robberies in the past two weeks. His name wasn't released.

No other injuries were reported.

The Weber County Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting.

