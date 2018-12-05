Ogden police: Detective fatally shoots armed robbery suspect

Ogden police say an officer fatally shot an 18-year-old armed robbery suspect after a chase and several crashes.
Deputy Chief Eric Young says the chase and shooting occurred Tuesday after the man drove a stolen car away from an apartment that police detectives had under surveillance.
Young says the stolen vehicle hit a police vehicle and two other vehicles during the chase and that a detective shot the suspect when he pointed a gun at the detective instead of getting out of the car as police ordered.
According to Young, the man was a suspect in four armed robberies in the past two weeks. His name wasn't released.
No other injuries were reported.
The Weber County Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting.
