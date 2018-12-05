Rudy Giuliani’s Twitter typo leads to anti-Trump prank

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. A typographical error in a tweet written by one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers has linked to an anti-Trump prank. Giuliani wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, that the social network had “allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message.” But Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink when he failed to put a space after a period in a Nov. 30 tweet. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo