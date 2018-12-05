Public drinking permanent for downtown Fargo events

City commissioners have approved a law allowing alcohol consumption on the streets of downtown Fargo during certain events.
In June, commissioners temporarily lifted the ban on liquor consumption for a street fair and several other downtown events. The commissioners' latest action makes the move permanent.
KFGO reports Downtown Community Partnership CEO Melissa Rademacher says careful planning by police, her organization and vendors controlled the events with no problems.
'Open carry' was allowed at the Downtown Street Fair, two Cork and Canvas events and recently at Winterfest.
